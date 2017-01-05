Congress likely to contest 39 seats

PANAJI: The Congress party has begun the process of finalisation of the list of its candidates to be nominated for contesting the general elections to the Goa assembly to be held on February 4.

As part of the exercise, the central screening committee of Congress met on Wednesday to finalise the list of candidates. Sources said that the party has already prepared a list of 40 candidates.

According to top placed sources in the party, several proposals have been put by Congress MLAs for forging an alliance with local parties. The high command has not yet taken a call on the issue and is likely to deliver a verdict on January 10, coinciding with the list of its nominees.

While senior Congress leaders have expressed resentment over forming an alliance, there is possibility that the party may not field any candidate in Panaji constituency leaving the field to MLA Antanasio Monserrate alias Babush. The Congress leaders have, however, ruled out leaving any other seat to any party or individuals and said that Congress will field its candidates in the 39 assembly constituencies.

The central screening committee of Congress party will meet again on January 9 and forward its recommendation to the central election committee of the party, which will meet afternoon on the same day to deliberate on the list and accord its final approval. The official list of the party would be declared late in the evening on January 9 or early on January 10.

All India Congress Committee secretary Dr A Chellakumar, looking after Goa desk, told this daily that the party is preparing to contest all 40 seats. He said that the decision on whether to have an understanding with any party or political entity will be taken after taking into consideration the sentiments of party workers.

The idea of formation of alliance propped up by some party leaders has been decried by Congress cadres, who have threatened to resign from the party in case any alliance with the party detractors is imposed on them. The Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge, Digvijay Singh, have in the recent past ruled out formation of alliance with any party in the state.