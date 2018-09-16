Congress in wait and watch mode

NT NETWORK

Stating that it is watching closely the current political scenario that has emerged owing to the sickness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Congress party on Saturday maintained that it will not shy away from forming a government in the state.

Goa pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar in a press release issued on Saturday evening said, “We are keenly watching the political developments unfolding in Goa while Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is being rushed to the national capital for treatment. The Congress has never hesitated to play the role of a constructive and effective Opposition, but we will not hesitate to come forward and take responsibility to form the government.”

He observed that the “current confusion of epic proportion”, which the state is witnessing, is only going to hurt the prospects of Goa further especially when the BJP does not even have a second-in-command to replace Parrikar.

“The very fact that a second-in-command was never allowed to be groomed by the BJP shows how selfish interests have sacrificed the interest of the party and the state of Goa,” Chodankar emphasised.

He alleged that the ruling political parties are involved in the ‘ugly game of power’ for their benefit, adding that “the greed for power of the BJP and its allies is exposed to the fact that they can’t even give charge to a trusted lieutenant in the absence of Parrikar.”

Chodankar urged Governor Mridula Sinha to give an opportunity to the Congress to form a ‘stable’ government in view of the prevailing political chaos in the state.

Ministers in the Parrikar-led coalition government and top bureaucrats have been unhappy over the government functioning, he claimed, adding that major issues in Goa – iron ore mining resumption, formalin, food adulteration, pollution, coastal regulation zone, town and country planning (amendment) bill 2018, casino and unemployment – have driven Goa to the edge over the last 16 months.