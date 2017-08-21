Congress hopes for good fight in Valpoi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who is contesting the August 23 Valpoi by-election on BJP ticket, has an edge over Congress candidate Roy Naik.

Vishwajit Rane, who has a strong network of supporters in the Valpoi constituency, saw heavyweights of the state government rallying behind him for his victory in the by-poll.

Congress candidate Roy Naik, a son of senior politician and Ponda MLA Ravi Naik, also succeeded in making his presence felt in the constituency.

There have been aggressive campaign from both the BJP and the Congress in the assembly segment for the by-poll. Both the parties focused their electioneering on development and employment.

Vishwajit Rane did not miss an opportunity to criticise the Congress and its leaders, and promised employment to the youth of the constituency.

Aggressively seeking votes for his son, Ravi Naik made allegations against his former party colleague Vishwajit Rane.

Ravi Naik also tried to play Bhandari samaj card while wooing the voters.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar; PWD Minister Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavlikar; Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai and Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar campaigned for Vishwajit Rane.

On the other hand, Ravi Naik; Opposition leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar; Goa pradesh Congress committee chief Shantaram Naik; all-India Congress committee secretary and Goa desk-incharge A Chellakumar and some MLAs threw their weight behind the campaign for Roy Naik’s victory in the by-poll.