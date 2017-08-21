Tuesday , 22 August 2017
TRENDING NOW

Congress hopes for good fight in Valpoi

Posted by: nt August 22, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who is contesting the August 23 Valpoi by-election on BJP ticket, has an edge over Congress candidate Roy Naik.

Vishwajit Rane, who has a strong network of supporters in the Valpoi constituency, saw heavyweights of the state government rallying behind him for his victory in the by-poll.

Congress candidate Roy Naik, a son   of senior politician and  Ponda MLA Ravi Naik, also succeeded in making  his presence felt in the constituency.

There have been aggressive campaign from both the BJP and the Congress in the assembly segment   for the  by-poll. Both the parties focused their electioneering on development and employment.

Vishwajit Rane did not miss an opportunity to criticise the Congress and its leaders, and promised employment to  the youth of  the constituency.

Aggressively seeking votes for  his son, Ravi Naik made allegations against his former party colleague Vishwajit Rane.

Ravi Naik also  tried to play Bhandari samaj card while wooing the voters.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar; PWD Minister Ramkrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavlikar; Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai  and Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar campaigned for Vishwajit Rane.

On the other hand, Ravi Naik; Opposition leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar; Goa pradesh Congress committee chief Shantaram Naik; all-India Congress committee secretary and Goa desk-incharge A Chellakumar and  some MLAs threw their weight behind the campaign for Roy Naik’s victory in  the by-poll.

 

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com