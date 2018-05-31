Congress gheraoes CoP officials, exposes ‘illegalities’ by casino

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Congress party on Wednesday gheraoed officials of the Captain of Ports (CoP) and later barged into the reception area of the Big Daddy (Maharaja) Casino, currently being operated by the Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd over alleged encroachment and illegal occupation of the pavement adjacent to Dayanand Bandodkar road near the Old Secretariat.

The party leaders have given the casino operator and the government 48 hours to remove the barricade and clear the pavement failing which they have threatened to remove the encroachments by themselves.

The 50-odd Congress workers led by Panaji block committee president Prasad Amonkar called the marine engineer Octavio Rodrigues and technical superintendent Stephen Braganza of the Captain of Ports to the jetty wherein they exposed alleged illegal permanent structures which are being erected by the Big Daddy (Maharaja) Casino operator adjacent to the pavement.

The Congress workers exposed how the casino management was building toilets with provision for releasing sewage in river Mandovi. The proposed bathroom pipes were also laid in a way that the water from the bathroom would be discharged in the river directly. A structure was also seen being built for an ATM.

It was noticed that many private vehicles were parked on the pavement from the inside barricaded area. Shockingly, a meter for power connection with four-phase connection for Maharaja Casino reception center was installed on the barricade. Interestingly, there was a separate counter inside the reception center for taxis. There were around 50 boxes of tiles stored on the pavement by the casino operator to be used for flooring.

The Congressmen confronted the officials of the Captain of Ports at the jetty and asked how the casino operator has managed to encroach on the jetty and the pavement.

“If the pavement and the toilet block are not cleared in two days time then we will bring the machinery to get it removed,” warned Congress spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar.

They also demanded that the barricade erected on the pavement at the reception up to the building of the captain of ports be removed immediately clearing the pavement for use of general public. Earlier, the Congress workers gheraoed Octavio Rodrigues in his office and demanded an explanation over the illegalities. As they did not get satisfactory reply from him, they forced him to accompany them to the jetty for inspection.

“The barricades were erected some six years ago by Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) for construction of the jetty. The second phase of the construction is likely to begin in next 30 days; hence, they have retained it. As far as the pavement is concerned, it falls in the jurisdiction of the Corporation of the City of Panaji,” an official of the Captain of Ports said.

The official admitted that the canopy erected by the casino was beyond the area demarcated for them as per the High Court order.