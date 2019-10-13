Congress, GFP speak out against liquor sale app

NT NETWORK

Margao

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party on Saturday opposed the government’s directives which have asked bars and tavern owners to upload details of their daily purchases and sales on a mobile app launched by the excise department.

In fact, the GFP asked the government to amend the Goa Excise Act and Rules to stop seeking such details.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to put on hold the directives issued by the excise department asking bars and tavern owners to upload details of their daily purchases and sales on the mobile app.

The economy is down, and the tourism industry is also facing challenges. At this time, if the government starts burdening the smalltime bar and tavern owners with rigid conditions then it will seriously affect their business, he said in a press note issued here.

The former chief minister said that before implementing the directives the government must first ensure good digital connectivity and uninterrupted mobile phone services.

It is surprising to note the timing of the issuance of these directives by the excise department. The tourism season has just begun

against the backdrop of the collapse of the world’s major travel operator Thomas Cook, Kamat said.

“How can the government come out with such rigid directives at a time when the entire tourism industry and stakeholders are facing challenges? The shack allotments are yet to happen with uncertainty on their business,” he reckoned.

The GFP asked the government to amend Section 101 of the Goa Excise Act and Rules to stop seeking details of sale and purchase of liquor.

Addressing media persons In the city, GFP spokesperson Prashant Naik maintained that though there is a rule seeking such details, bar and tavern operators from remote areas can’t abide by the rule as they are not well conversant with the use of smartphone.

“The government has insisted that details of daily sales at bars and taverns should be uploaded on the app introduced by it. We demand that the government must amend the Excise Act and Rules to stop seeking such information,” Naik said.

Instead of seeking details from retail liquor vendors, the government could very well get it from wholesalers who sell liquor to retailers, he opined.

“We will not keep quiet if the government does not act within a month’s time. We will hold protest at every taluka-level office of the excise department and will even take out a morcha to the excise commissioner’s office,’’ he warned, adding that some bar and tavern operators had met GFP leaders seeking their help in withdrawal of the said app.