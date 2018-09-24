Congress for retired judge-led probe into formalin issue

PANAJI: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Sunday said that they are demanding appointment of a retired judge to look into the formalin issue as the government has become blind, deaf and dumb to the happenings.

“We are waging a legal as well as political battle against the BJP government and demanding appointment of a retired judge to look into the formalin episode as the government has become blind, deaf and dumb to the happenings,” said Chodankar.

He claimed that the health minister has lost his cool after they (Congress) intensified their pressure on the government and conducted a fresh test on fish samples in Margao for formalin.

Addressing the media, Chodankar further said that during the fish testing they found the fish to be “positive” for formalin and added that the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane should be concerned about ensuring healthy food to Goans.

He said that in order to gain confidence of the people, the government should set up a FDA office in Margao so that people can get the fish checked and asked the government why a case was not booked against the traders selling fish with formalin.

Chodankar said that instead of dispatching a technical team from FDA to Margao, the health minister addresses media and vents out his anger on him (Chodankar) and attempted to mislead the citizens on the use of formalin by fish importers. He said the Congress team with the kits made available by ICAR and CIFT checked fish for formalin and ammonia presence.

Chodankar said that “we will take the challenge thrown by Rane and would invite chemists from ICAR and CIFT and we will have a debate also.”

As per websites, he said, formalin is a cancer inducing chemical and despite it the government is keeping mum. He said the Congress will agitate till the government ensures fish supply that is formalin-free.