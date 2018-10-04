Congress files formal vigilance complaint against Parrikar, Parsekar

NT NETWORK

The Congress party in Goa on Wednesday filed a formal complaint with the chief vigilance officer/chief secretary against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar and three senior officers in connection with the second renewal of the mining leases, which were quashed by the Supreme Court.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar filed a formal complaint against Parrikar, Parsekar, former State mines secretary Pawan Sain, director of mines and geology Prasanna Acharya and secretary to chief minister P Krishna Murthy for committing illegalities by resorting to undue haste in granting en-mass renewal of mining leases.

The Congress delegation submitted the memorandum to the acting chief secretary W V Raman Murthy, in the absence of the chief secretary Dharmendra Sharma on Wednesday at the Secretariat. MLA Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco, Dayanand Sopte and other office bearers of the Congress party was part of the said delegation.

The leases were renewed by the State government during the earlier tenure of Parrikar and later by the Parsekar-led government, after the proposed amendment to the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act relating to the auction of mining leases were placed in public domain by the government of India in 2014.

The Supreme Court in its verdict on February 7, 2018 had quashed all the 88 mining leases which were renewed by the State government bringing to halt the mining industry in the state.

“The Supreme Court has been clear in noting and observing this undue haste on the part of the BJP led State government in en masse granting second renewals to the mining leases. This undue haste resorted by the State government thus needs to be investigated specially as regards to the express findings and indication of the State government by the Supreme Court of India,” the complaint has

stated.

Congress has said that in view of the facts and circumstances stated in the case it is clearly made out for initiating criminal investigation pertaining to the illegal acts of the BJP led government under Parrikar and Parsekar.

Speaking to media, GPCC president Chodankar said that prior to 2012 the then leader of the opposition, Manohar Parrikar used the public account committee report, which was never placed before the House, to malign the then Congress government.

Chodankar said that the Congress delegation will meet the director general of police on Thursday with the complaints.