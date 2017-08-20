Congress favours separate NGT bench for Goa

PANAJI: The Congress on Sunday blamed Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar over shifting of Goa’s jurisdiction from the Pune bench (western zone) of the National Green Tribunal to the principal bench in Delhi, and demanded a separate NGT bench for the state.

“The NGT at Pune has served the interest of Goa very well in terms of accessibility and proximity. This decision has the blessings of Parrikar and motivated by forces out to destroy Goa and Goemkarponn (Goaness). It is surprising that Gujarat and Karnataka continue to be with the Pune bench and Goa which falls in western region and comes much closer to Pune has been put under the Delhi bench. The shift has no rational basis and smacks of ulterior motives. The silence of Parrikar and so-called ‘Goemkarponn’ politicians speaks for itself,” Congress candidate for Panaji by-poll Girish Chodankar said.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Chodankar said, “Looking at the percentage of litigations filed before the NGT, Goa needs a separate bench for speedy and smooth disposal of grievances of Goa and Goans.”

Goa pradesh Congress committee president Shantaram Naik told media persons in the city that “the change in jurisdiction of the NGT bench is a torture to Goans and environmentalists, and is a violation of human rights. You can imagine the distance, and you can imagine the harassment which petitioners and environmentalists will have to undergo. The Goa government by and large is against the environmentalists. We should have a bench in Goa.” He said the central

government’s notification is illogical and malicious considering the distance between Goa and Delhi.

He sought to know the state government’s role in change of Goa’s jurisdiction from the Pune bench of the NGT.

“What is the motive behind this notification? It is the duty of (Union) environment ministry to explain to the people of Goa… You cannot just issue a notification at your whims and fancies. I would like to know whether the ministry of environment and forest has taken the consent of the Goa government in this regard because without the approval of the state they cannot take any major decision,” he said.