Congress falls back on ex-CCP mayor

The Congress party is still in search of a candidate for the Panaji by-election to be on August 23.

A day after Surendra Desai declined the offer for contesting the by-poll against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar the Congress’ hunt for nominee continued and the name of former mayor of Corporation of City of Panaji Ashok Naik emerged after hectic deliberations on Friday night.

Ashok Naik claimed that the Congress has agreed to give ticket to him. However, he has neither accepted nor rejected the proposal. He has conveyed the Congress leadership that he will take the decision on Monday only after consulting his supporters in the Panaji constituency.

“I was in the BJP for over 27 years and the CCP mayor for five years. I have huge support in Panaji. I met Congress’ Goa desk in-charge Dr Chella Kumar… we had discussions and my candidature has been finalised by the Congress, but I have told him as well as Goa pradesh Congress committee president Shantaram Naik that I will take a call on Monday, as at present I am in touch with my supporters and well-wishers for their feedback on contesting against Manohar Parrikar,” Ashok Naik said.

Shantaram Naik confirmed that Ashok Naik’s candidature is under consideration along with few other names and the party will name the candidate by Monday.

“I had discussions with Ashok Naik on Saturday and his candidature for the Panaji by-poll along with few other names is under consideration. By Monday we will decide and declare,” Shantaram Naik said.

When asked whether the Congress would seek support from the Goa Suraksha Manch, Shantaram Naik said, “We will seek support from any ‘force’ or political party which believes in Congress ideology in order to defeat the BJP candidate.”

In the absence of active party organisational block in the capital city for the last two decades, the Congress has reached such a situation wherein it does not find a strong candidate to field against the BJP nominee. This would most probably give easy win to Parrikar in the by-election.

In the last seven days, the Congress has held discussions on probable candidates who include CCP mayor Surendra Furtado, Surendra Desai, and Congress media cell in-charge Yatish Naik.

However, the party has failed to make up its mind on the candidate.

Sources said that if Ashok Naik refuses to contest the by-poll then Yatish Naik may be asked to contest on Congress ticket.

The Congress has shortlisted Roy Naik, son of Ponda MLA Ravi Naik, as the candidate for the Valpoi by-poll, where the BJP has fielded Vishwajit Rane.

However, the Congress is yet to officially announce his candidature.

Roy along with his supporter met Shantaram Naik on Saturday in Panaji. It is learnt that the Congress will name candidates for both the constituencies together.