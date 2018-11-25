Congress doing divisive politics: Modi

IANS

CHHATARPUR (MP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of doing divisive politics and said the Congress is not fighting to come to power but to save face.

Addressing a public rally here, Modi said, “The state was surrounded by problems and it took the Bharatiya Janata Party 15 years to get it back on track. Now, an opportunity for a big leap has come.”

Modi, who is visiting the poll-bound state, said the Congress always did caste politics and is doing the same now also. It is dividing the society to gain votes. The Prime Minister also talked about the development of the state under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He said issues including irrigation facilities, establishment of colleges, water scarcity were all tackled by the BJP government.

Attacking the Congress over involving his mother in politics, Modi said “the Congress doesn’t have issues and nor the power to compete, that is why they are abusing my mother” and urged the women to condemn those who abuse females.

Modi reached Chhatarpur in a helicopter after visiting Khajuraho. He was welcomed by BJP leaders.

Madhya Pradesh will

go to the polls on November 28.