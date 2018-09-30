Congress demands Vishwajit’s resignation

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Congress party on Saturday demanded the resignation of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane over the serious lapse by the GMC staff that led to the cremation of the dead body of an Aldona youth.

The Opposition party also stated that if Rane does not step down as the Health Minister then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is presently recuperating at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, should sack him from the state cabinet and initiate criminal proceedings against him.

Goa pradesh Congress committee spokesperson Urfan Mulla told a press conference at the Congress House on Saturday that the Congress is presently studying the particular issue to find out whether a first information report could be filed against the Health Minister for the serious lapse.

He also said the Congress is suspicious about the organ sale racket at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

“The police should be given a freehand to investigate and the truth will come out,” he observed.