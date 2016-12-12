Congress demands President’s rule in Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa pradesh Congress committee on Monday demanded that the current state legislative assembly should be dissolved and President’s rule be imposed till the new government is formed after holding elections.

Addressing the media, GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro said that in the backdrop of Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar demanding the ouster of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, the present government has no reason to continue.

“Never in the history, has a ruling party minister been seen mocking at its own Chief Minister and at its own government. It has never happened. It normally happens when the minister resigns and goes home… The statement of the minister is a statement of the cabinet, as it is collective responsibility. When a minister makes such a mocking statement at his own Chief Minister I don’t think that there is any reason for the government to continue even for a minute,” he stated.

He said the Goa cabinet minister’s testimony and confession before the public that all is not well and something rotten is happening in the government is a serious matter.

Faleiro said that he agrees with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s demand for dissolution of the Goa legislative assembly.

“I fully agree and I concur with the MGP who has demanded that this government should be dissolved and fresh elections must be held. According to me, the assembly should be dissolved and put under President’s rule,” he added.

Stating that the stand of the Congress as an Opposition in the Goa assembly stands vindicated, the GPCC president said that it has been heartening to know that the MGP has realised and its development and progress has been taken 10 years backward.

He said, “I am happy that at last at the last lap of the five years some wisdom has dawned on the MGP which has realised that the economic, financial and the governance state of Goa is on a total collapse and has come down to its lowest nadir.”

When asked for his reactions on the development of a cabinet minister demanding the ouster of Parsekar, Opposition leader Pratapsingh Rane had said the minister should be sacked.

“I would have removed him immediately. A minister is at the will and pleasure of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister must act, that is how it is. However, when a minister says you step down, that means whatever the coalition is, the confidence has been lost,” he stated.

Aam Aadmi Party through a media statement had said, “It’s shocking that Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar lacks the guts to act and sack the Dhavalikar brothers from his cabinet in the face of insults and abuses hurled at him by them continuously. This ongoing tamasha of the BJP-MGP coalition is only a drama aimed at distracting the people of Goa from five years of their misrule, corruption, multiple scams and U-turns.”