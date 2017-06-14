Congress debunks BJP’s tall claim on VP victory

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Dismissing the claim of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar that 90-95 per cent of BJP workers have got elected in the just-held elections to village panchayats, the Congress on Wednesday asserted that the panels backed by its MLAs have performed well and have won in most of the panchayats.

“The panels backed by Congress MLAs have won across the state… when you analyse the results it clearly show that people have voted against the BJP-backed panels. The tall claim made by the Chief Minister is completely false and baseless,” Opposition leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar said.

He alleged the BJP of trying to capture the independently-elected panchas by using government machinery and political influence so as to form its panels in panchayats.

“The BJP is using all government machinery to blackmail the innocent young elected members to pull them on its side,” he said.

Advising the BJP not to go gaga over the victory in the panchayats of Valpoi constituency, Kavlekar asked BJP leaders to identify the elected members there – whether they are genuine BJP workers or supporters of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

“Congress supporters have done well very in all the panchayats; it’s the BJP which is in troubled waters. MLAs should not interfere in local self-governing bodies. MLAs should co-operate with VPs and the VPs should co-operate with elected representatives,” said Goa pradesh Congress committee president Luizinho Faleiro.

Claiming that the BJP has lost in most of its strongholds, all-India Congress committee secretary Girish Chodankar said the moment the Chief Minister invited new panchas at his official bungalow we realised that he has opened a shop for shopping panchayat members and for using them to claim BJP’s victory.

He said that Parrikar should introspect as to why very few (newly elected) panchas turned up at his official residence on Tuesday despite his public invitation.

Congress MLAs have claimed that the panels backed by them have won the polls in several panchayats.

It has been asserted that the panels backed by Dayanand Sopte have won in all the nine panchayats in Mandrem constituency; St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira’s panels have emerged victorious in four panchayats and Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar’s panels have emerged victorious in four panchayats.

Panchayats in Quepem, Cuncolim, Canacona and adjoining areas have been successfully won by MLAs Kavlekar, Clafasio Dias and Isidore Fernandes.

Santa Cruz MLA Antonio ‘Tony’ Fernandes’ backed panel and led by his wife has won in Santa Cruz.

However, results of the Merces panchayat, where MGP’s Prakash Naik has a strong hold, will be out on July 2.

Senior most Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane’s supporters have also won in most of the panchayats in the Poriem constituency.

Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo has said that he doesn’t interfere in panchayats. Hence he did not back any panel.

This reporter could not establish contact with four of the other MLAs of the Congress party.