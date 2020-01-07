Congress castigates Delhi police for deadly JNU attack

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday demanded that Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik be held accountable for the attacks on a group of JNU

students and teachers by a violent mob, saying the perpetrators must be identified and arrested within 24 hours.

Strongly condemning the attacks, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the “buck starts with the commissioner of police and stops with Home minister Amit Shah”.

Chidambaram said the JNU violence was an example of the country’s “descent into fascism” and the incident was the most clinching evidence of India rapidly descending into anarchy.

He said he was “absolutely sure” that there were intelligence inputs on Sunday’s attacks and pointed towards the failure of the Delhi police in preventing the violence on JNU campus.

“We condemn in the strongest terms what happened in the JNU campus yesterday. We demand that the perpetrators of violence be identified and arrested within 24 hours and brought to justice. We also demand that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately,” he said.

“The commissioner of police must be held accountable…The buck starts with the Delhi Police Commissioner and stops with Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

The former home minister said, “This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It has

taken place in the National Capital in India’s foremost University under the watch of the central

government, the Home Minister, the LG and the commissioner of police.

“This is the gravest act of impunity that we have seen in recent times. Nothing can be more shocking and shameful,”

Chidambaram said.

The Congress leader asked whether the Delhi police did not have any intelligence on this planned assault.

“If they did not, their intelligence gathering was pathetic, if they did, it was an atrocious failure of responsibility. In either event, the Commissioner of Police must be held accountable,” he said.

“Where is the Delhi Police commissioner, why didn’t he rush to JNU when students were being attacked and shown on TV,” he said.

Asked about Amit Shah blaming the Congress for the violence, Chidambaram said, “the Home minister is obsessed with the Congress part, as even the ABVP has named the Left and not the Congress party for the violence.”