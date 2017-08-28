Congress candidates taste victory in Curtorim, Nuvem

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Congress-nominated candidates Moreno Rebello and Mario Costa won the by-election to zilla panchayats in Curtorim and Nuvem constituencies respectively, indicating that the national party still holds the grip in Salcete post the Assembly election.

Interestingly, the results were declared little after the crucial Assembly by-election results for Panaji and Valpoi constituencies were announced wherein the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane emerged victorious.

In Salcete, the two ZP seats had fallen vacant after the ZP members contested and won the February 4 Assembly elections.

“It is the people’s victory. It is the victory of the Congress party. All the three MLAs—Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Clafacio Dias and Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco supported me. I am happy with the margin of votes I got,’’ said Moreno Rebello.

While the losing candidate of Curtorim, Dionisio Sardinha said he contested as Independent. “Opposition is needed for a healthy development in the constituency. Though I lost the election, my efforts will continue. I will extend my support to the government. Rebello had the advantage of the MLAs’ backing, whereas the youth of the constituency rallied behind me,’’ Sardinha said.

Rebello got, in all, 5355 votes, while Sardinha polled 3414 votes. The third candidate Conceicao Dias got 1033 votes.

In Nuvem, Congress-backed candidate and former sarpanch of Nuvem, Mario Costa got 4780 votes as against his opponent Marcus Pereira, who polled 2676 votes.

“I attribute my victory to all those who supported me. Nuvem MLA, Wilfred D’Sa fully supported me. All the three sarpanchas of Nuvem, Nagoa and Verna also stood behind me. My priority will be to see that schemes reach maximum people, besides continuing the work that was initiated by former ZP member and now MLA D’Sa,’’ he said.

The newly-elected ZP members have vowed to join the fight for devolution of powers to the ZP. “We will fight for ZP powers. Powers are needed to carry out development,’’ they said.

Earlier, the counting process ended by 11 a.m, at the counting hall located on the ground floor of the Collectorate. The election was held using ballot papers. The current term of five years of ZP has just two and half years left for completion.