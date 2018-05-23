Congress begins state tour to reach out to people

PANAJI/ MAPUSA: With an aim to connect with the people, the Congress party, on Tuesday, launched an outreach programme from Panaji. As part of the programme titled ‘Jana Gana Mana, Nomon Tuka Goykara’, a delegation of party leaders will tour across the state and hear people’s grievances.

This tour is unique as the Congress leaders will use public transport such as bus, rickshaw, taxi, motorcycle taxi, ferryboats, etc to move across the state and hear the grievances and opinions of the people on issues concerning them.

Congress legislative party leader Chandrakant Kavlekar said that the urban as well as rural areas of the state will be covered by Congressmen during the tour and none of the Congress leaders would deliver public speeches but would rather listen to the people and understand their issues.

The All India Congress Committee secretary and in-charge of Goa desk Dr A Chella Kumar said that the people of Goa are unhappy with the way BJP-led government was handling the ongoing mining crisis adding, “As a part of the programme, we will get an opportunity to understand the plight of the people more closely.”

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said that the Congress leaders would readily face the anger of the people if they were unhappy with the party’s performance during the outreach programme.

Meanwhile, as part of the ‘Jana Gana Mana, Nomon Tuka Goykara’ tour, Congress party leaders comprising of All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Dr A Chella Kumar, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar, leader of opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, former Union minister Ramakant Khalap and others travelled by a passenger bus from Panaji to Mapusa.

After alighting at the Mapusa bus stand in the afternoon, the leaders interacted with people from different walks of life about their grievances and their views about the BJP-led government. The gathering consisted of pilots, yellow and black taxi operators, market vendors and shopkeepers and others.

Addressing media persons, GPCC president Girish Chodankar said, “There is no one to hear grievances of local people. We will try to raise and address their grievances.”

Former Union minister Ramakant Khalap said that people are approaching them with their grievances “as neither local MLAs nor the minister has reached out to them. We are getting a good response.”

“Interstate buses do not park at one place in Mapusa. Mapusa being a prime place we need to have a good bus stand. The proposed site for new bus stand which is filled with mud and now with first rain it has turned muddy and passengers will be forced to suffer in absence of toilet and sitting provision.”

The tour of Congress leaders subsequently reached Aldona constituency wherein villagers of Corjuem raised concern over private company “adopting” the Corjuem fort.

Congress spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar said, “Among the list of heritage site, Corjuem fort is also included. This fort belongs to the people of Goa and people of Corjuem and hence the government should not privatise it.”