Congress aware of impending defeat in Valpoi: Tendulkar

VALPOI: Rajya Sabha member and BJP state president, Vinay Tendulkar on Saturday said that the impending defeat of the Congress Party in the forthcoming bypoll at Valpoi is very clear with a large number of people joining the door-to-door campaign of BJP candidate Vishwajit Rane.

Tendulkar along with state general secretary Sadanand Tanawade and other local BJP leaders including former BJP MLA Narhari Haldankar, Satyavijay Naik, Valpoi Municipal Council, chairperson Parvin Shaikh, sarpanch and panch members from Valpoi constituency addressed a press conference at Rane’s office at Valpoi. Turning down rumors that some BJP workers are not supporting Vishwajit Rane, Tendulkar said that the party’s old and new cadres are working together to register victory of their candidate in Valpoi. “BJP will get a lead which no other candidate has ever got in this constituency”, he said.

Meanwhile, Sadanand Tanavade came down heavily on the Congress candidate Roy Naik and said that Naik is campaigning by importing people from other constituencies.

“People from Valpoi constituency are campaigning for Vishwajit as he has done a lot of development for Valpoi. Vishwajit’s primary aim is to create employment opportunities for youth in Valpoi”, he said.