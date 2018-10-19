Congress awaiting ‘signals’ from BJP allies on alternative govt

PANAJI/MAPUSA: Fearing further poaching of its MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has herded its remaining MLAs and housed them at a resort in Candolim, and is awaiting the signals from BJP allies on the formation of alternative government.

Though Congress party’s strength has been reduced to 14 MLAs from 16 after induction of two of its MLAs – Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar in the BJP, the opposition is leaving no stone unturned to put in efforts to form government in the state.

Sources in the party said that the Congress is waiting for the response from BJP allies including the independents who are currently supporting the BJP-led government.

“Everything now depends on the alliance partners, if either of the allies (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party or Goa Forward Party) is not happy with the decision taken by BJP national president Amit Shah on the next Chief Minister then Congress’ forming of the next government may be possible,” the sources said adding that the Congress requires support of six MLAs to prove the majority on the floor of the House.

The sources informed that the Congress MLAs are camping at former Calangute MLA Agnelo Fernandes’ hotel from Wednesday night, however, some of the MLAs returned to their homes for Dussehra, and came back on Thursday morning.

After a stay on Thursday afternoon, Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate left the hotel and then subsequently Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco in the evening; Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and Poriem MLA Pratapsingh Rane dropped in to meet their colleagues and soon left refusing to disclose any details to the media.