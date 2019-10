The Congress has attacked Union Minister Piyush Goel for his criticism of NGOs during his speech at the Valedictory function of Vibrant Goa. Spokesmen Swati Kerkar said that it was because of the NGOs that Goa still retained its identity.

Goyal on Saturday had said that a mass movement was needed against those who were stopping development in the country at a session on the last day of the ‘Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit’ citing the example of the stalled Mopa greenfield airport.