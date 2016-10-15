Congress a divided house on alliance issue

PANAJI: Congress party in the state has begun to have a relook at the issue of alliance. At the recently held Goa Pradesh Election Committee (GPEC) meeting, Congress leaders could not reach a decision as opinions were divided on the issue.

A party functionary, who attended the meeting on Friday, said that the party could not decide on the issue of alliance as there is a divided opinion amongst the leaders within the committee.

“The issue of alliance came up for discussion, but there was no consensus amongst the leaders. There are leaders who said that the party should align with like-minded secular parties, but with Congress as the leader of the alliance and keeping the party interests first,” he stated.

The other group has firmly conveyed that the party should not align but contest all constituencies on its own capacity, the functionary stated.

“However, during the meeting, GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro informed all that the state executive committee has resolved that the party should not form an alliance and hence, he would stand by the state committee’s resolution,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the issue of casinos in the state dominated the Goa Pradesh Coordination Committee as well as GPEC meetings. The forums are divided into three groups on the issue of casinos, the party functionary said.

“The first group is of the idea of a complete ban on casinos, which is also the stand of the president Faleiro. They have expressed that the party should take a stand that casinos should not exist in Goa and that they should be stopped completely as they would ruin the social fabric of the state,” he said.

He further said that another group is of the idea that casinos should be allowed to continue as they are functioning currently. However, more stringent laws should be brought in to restrict Goans from visiting any kind of casinos, land as well as offshore.

However, the third group stands by the opinion expressed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Digvijay Singh. “The third group wants the casinos to continue but not within the waters of the state. This is also something that the national general secretary Digvijay Singh had stated. The group is of the opinion that the casinos should be in deep sea and Goans should not have access to the casinos,” the source said.