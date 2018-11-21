Cong ‘working’ on becoming party to MGP’s plea

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Welcoming the move of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, that has filed a petition in the High Court to quash and set aside a decision taken whereby the Speaker of Goa Assembly accepted resignations of Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte from the membership of state legislative Assembly, the Congress on Tuesday asked MGP to withdraw their support to the BJP-led coalition government.

“Those people who were proudly saying that they brought Manohar Parrikar to Goa from Delhi and made him the Chief Minister of the state should collectively take the responsibility and withdraw support to the government which is non-existent,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, while interacting with media persons in Panaji.

“Our legal team is working and we are looking for an option to be a party to the petition and we are also exploring some other medium in this case,” he added.

Senior Congress leader and Poriem MLA Pratapsingh Rane stressed on the need to formulate a legislation in order to bar the MLAs from switching over from one party to

another.

“Once you accept the ideology of a political party one cannot be like a chameleon and change it. I think there is a need for such legislation against those who leave the party without valid reasons,” he said.

Later in the day, Congress MLAs visited activist Rajan Ghate who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Panaji demanding a new leader to run the state administration in place of ailing Chief Minister Manohar

Parrikar.