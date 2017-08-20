Cong will suffer worst-ever poll drubbing in Valpoi: Parrikar

VALPOI: There are only three parties in Valpoi constituency – Vishwajit Rane, BJP and MGP, and all three are united to campaign with a single-point agenda that is development of the state, said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Speaking further, Parrikar said that one thing is sure that the Congress will suffer the worst-ever poll drubbing at the forthcoming by-poll in Valpoi. He also said that Congress’ “illusion” of winning the by-poll should vanish looking at the support expressed by the people to Vishwajit at today’s meeting.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering of more than 4,000 people at the concluding election campaign meeting of Valpoi BJP candidate Vishwajit Rane, held at community hall at Valpoi bus stand.

Others present were PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, BJP state unit secretary Sadanand Tanawade, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, ZP member Premnath Hazare, Nyaneshwar Naik, Valpoi Municipal Council chairperson Parvin Shaikh, vice-chairperson Sayyad Sarfaraz, former MLA Narhari Haldankar, Satyavijay Naik, sarpanchas Parag Khadilkar, Asmita Chari, Omprakash Barve and Asmita Melekar.

Parrikar said that Vishwajit has joined the BJP in the interest of people of Goa and Valpoikars.

Claiming 25 per cent increase in state revenue within two months of formation of his government, he said that to run a state you require finance, and finance management is an art, adding one has to fulfil the financial requirements of all the departments to run the government smoothly.

He praised Vishwajit for working for the betterment of the state in health sector and assured that a lot of employment opportunities will be generated for the people of Valpoi.

“I will make sure that those who had not cleared SSC examination get suitable government jobs under ‘D’ scale,” he assured. The assurance received a big applause from the people gathered for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dhavalikar said that the by-poll is not thrust upon the voters of Valpoi constituency, but due to the fractured mandate it was necessary for Vishwajit to support the Parrikar-led government.

He appealed to the voters to elect Vishwajit, a dynamic leader, and expressed confidence that the BJP candidate will register win with more than 20,000 votes in the ensuing by-poll.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Vishwajit warned the opposition against playing communal card in Valpoi and trying to divert the voters’ attention.

“I have resigned from the Congress and entered the BJP to strengthen the hands of Parrikar to carry out development in the state and create employment opportunities for the youth of Valpoi,” he added.

He further said that for development and employment, there should not be any bar of religion or community.

“People of all communities are with me. The minority community voters have approached me and have extended full support, on terms of development and employment in this constituency,” he said.

Premnath Hazare also spoke on the occasion, and appealed to all the voters to cast their votes in favour of Vishwajit, so that BJP’s lotus blooms in Valpoi. Parvin Shaik welcomed the gathering while Sayyad Sarfaraz proposed the vote of thanks.