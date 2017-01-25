Cong will get clear majority without any seat adjustment: Luizinho

GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro has predicted that Congress will get a clear majority without any seat adjustment in the February 4 assembly election since there are no weak candidates in the party. In an interview to ROQUE DIAS, Faleiro, however, alleged that money is at play in Navelim constituency in a bid to divide the secular vote

Q: After 10 long years you are now back in state politics. What made you come back?

Some 10 years ago, Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi requested me to take charge of North Indian states and serve the party. I took up the challenge and succeeded with God’s grace in assembly election and in Parliament election, Congress party won the election there. But here in Goa, the Congress party had lost the mandate badly. Again, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi requested me to go to Goa. I agreed and started the job of strengthening the party. I had the challenge to present 50 per cent new faces in this election. Since I am back in Goa, I told my senior colleagues that those beyond 60 years should assume guiding roles and abdicate command and pay way for young party cadre.

I myself promoted three young leaders – Zacarias Goes, Atul Verlekar and Franky Pires and a few others in Navelim. They started working in the constituency. But at the last minute, they came to me and told me that only I could save the seat from going it to the wrong persons who are out to divide the secular votes in the constituency. I agreed to contest because Congress has to reclaim Navelim’s glory, respect and dignity.

Q: Many are in the fray. Do you see it as a challenge in winning Navelim seat?

This time people will vote for Congress because their hopes are in the party. For someone who has worked for the people of Navelim and at national level, there is no challenge in securing the seat. Since I was away from Goan politics, I am going house-to-house to reconnect with the people of Navelim. It is a nostalgic experience.

Q: Your critics say the party has fielded weak candidates in certain constituencies.

Where are the weak candidates? Cortalim, Dabolim, Nuvem? Where? Let the opposition say anything. We want to bring in new faces and I tell you, it is a tough job.

Q: What are the main issues you think will decide the election outcome?

There are many issues. Every Goan is in an unsure state. There are too many new political aspirants and all of them have maintained a calculative silence on key issues such as intolerance, attacks on religion and linguistic minorities, casinos, marginalisation of local self government, forcible establishment of central government projects and multiple scams and BJP’s U-turns will decide the election results this time.

Q: Will the failure of seat-sharing move have any impact on Congress since many rivals including within are out to fight against the party

There will be no impact on the Congress party. Congress party will win the election with a clear majority (more than 25 seats) and will form the next government.