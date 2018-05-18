Cong wants ‘K’taka model’ in Manipur

PTI

PATNA/IMPHAL

Seeking adoption of the Karnataka example, the Congress in Manipur and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, which are the single largest parties in the respective states, Thursday said they will approach the state Governors and stake claim for government formation.

However, questions are being raised on the surprising move by the two allies, more than a year after elections were held to the respective assemblies. The move appears to be aimed at embarrassing the BJP.

In Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party will also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state assembly and like in Karnataka invite the single largest party, which in the state is his party.

Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad and the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, told reporters in Patna he has sought an appointment with the Governor Satyapal Malik on Friday before whom “we wish to submit that there cannot be double standards.”

The JD(U)-BJP alliance together with other allies has 131 seats in the 243 assembly. However, the RJD is still the single largest party with 80 MLAs.

Yadav said if the BJP was invited by the Karnataka Governor to form the government on the ground that it was the single largest party, then the RJD also had the right to form the government. “We will request the Bihar Governor to dismiss the state government and invite the RJD to form the government,” he said. “I will meet the Governor along with our MLAs, as we are the single largest party in Bihar,” tweeted Yadav.

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Ibobi Singh also said he will seek an appointment with the Governor for staking claim to form government.

In the Manipur poll held last year, the Congress had won 28 seats in the 60-member House and the BJP 21. The BJP joined hands with regional parties to claim support of majority of MLAs and Governor Najma Heptulla invited it to form the government, ignoring the claim of the Congress.