Cong vows to regain Benaulim seat

The Congress party on Friday vowed to put up a unified fight to regain the Benaulim seat even as the padyatra found its way through the streets in Benaulim constituency.

The three frontrunners to the party ticket Edwin Barreto, ZP member Maria Rebello and Anthony Pinto said that irrespective of who is offered the party ticket they will work collectively to regain the Benaulim seat for the Congress.

Congress leader Girish Chodankar appealed to the people to give the Congress an absolute majority and assured that the party will give clean and good

governance.