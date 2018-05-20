Cong unlikely to succeed in forming govt in Goa

NT NETWORK

Even as the Congress party along with Janata Dal (Secular) won the battle in Karnataka on Saturday wherein the Bharatiya Janata Parry was forced to lose power, as it did not have the requisite numbers to prove majority on the floor of the House, the move of Goa Congress to stake claim to form government in Goa on the basis of it being the single largest party in the state assembly is likely to turn into a failure, as it does not have the numbers to prove its majority.

It may be noted that following the happenings in Karnataka where the Governor had invited the BJP to form the government, as it was the single largest party in that state, Goa Congress on Friday had marched to the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in the state.

Now, BJP has lost power in Karnataka within two days after B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister, as it could not obtain the required numbers to prove majority. Similarly, the Congress in Goa is having difficulty in getting the non-BJP MLAs into its fold to form government.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), junior partners in the BJP-led coalition government in the state, are not in a mood to go with the Congress even though the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Girish Chodankar has claimed that some non-BJP MLAs are in touch with the party.

Leaders of both the regional parties in the state have already criticised the Congress party for staking claim to form government after one year and challenged the Opposition party to prove its majority in the state assembly.

According to political analysts, MGP, GFP and Independent legislators, who are part of the BJP-led government in the state, are not in the mood to switch side, as they believe that even if such an attempt is made, it will not succeed, as BJP is ruling at the Centre.

Currently, Congress party has 16 MLAs whereas the ruling coalition has a clear-cut number of 23 legislators. The lone Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao is also with the government though he has officially not pledged support to the BJP-led government.