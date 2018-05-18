Cong to stake claim today to form govt

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In a ripple effect stemming from the developments in Karnataka, Congress MLAs from Goa will meet Governor Mridula Sinha on Friday and request her to follow Karnataka Governor’s example and give them an opportunity to ‘stake claim’ and form the next government in Goa.

“Citing constitutional obligation, Governor of Karnataka called the single largest party to form the government there, then why can’t the same yardstick be applied to Goa? There is a golden opportunity for Goa Governor to rectify her mistake by following in the footsteps of her counterpart in Karnataka,” said All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Goa desk Chella Kumar.

“A delegation of the party led by Congress legislative party (CLP) and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) will meet Goa Governor on Friday and stake our claim to form the next government in Goa,” he said.

A memorandum will be submitted to the Governor by the CLP leader and the content of the memorandum will be in context to the political situation in Karnataka urging the Governor to give an opportunity to the Congress to form the government. The Congress will seek seven days’

time to prove majority in the state assembly.

“If Karnataka Governor can invite single largest BJP to form the government, why can’t Goa Governor invite single largest Congress in Goa? Why two criteria for two states? Why the double standards? I request the Governor to follow big brother Karnataka and invite the Congress to rectify the wrong,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar.

“We will get the support of five more MLAs to prove the majority but we will not poach MLAs like BJP is currently doing in Karnataka,” he added. He, however, refused to name the political party whose support Congress will be seeking.

Chodankar said that Congress MLAs, along with party office bearers, will march to the Raj Bhavan from the Dona Paula circle to meet the Governor at 12 pm on Friday.

According to sources in the party, the delegation to meet the Governor will consist of 18 Congressmen which includes 12 Congress MLAs. Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar and Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate are out of station while Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes is unwell.

It may be recalled that after the March 2017 assembly election, despite the Congress winning 17 seats and emerging as the single largest party in the state, the Governor had invited BJP and its alliance partners after they showed the strength which proved to be a majority. Subsequently, the Congress party then challenged the Governor’s decision in the Supreme Court after which on court’s direction, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed the trust vote on the floor of the House.