Cong to file police complaint against CM, Parsekar over mining lease renewals

PANAJI: The Congress party on Sunday said that it will approach the vigilance department and the police regarding the strictures passed by the Supreme Court on mining industry in Goa and continuously follow it up till the issue is taken to its logical conclusion.

Addressing the media, party spokesperson Yatish Naik along with president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Girish Chodankar said that the Congress party will lodge police complaints within the next 2-3 days against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and ex-chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar apart from some bureaucrats for allegedly illegally renewing the 88 iron ore mining leases hurriedly between November 5, 2014 and January 12, 2015.

Naik said these renewals were not done in the interest of mineral development and added that Congress has taken a decision to expose the mining fraud in the case of the second renewals.

He said the party will approach the vigilance department and police and continuously follow up the case with regard to mining till the issue is taken to its logical conclusion.