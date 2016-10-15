Cong to field candidates having no criminal history

PANAJI: Congress leaders are strongly pressing for candidates without any criminal background for the forthcoming state assembly elections. During the recent Goa Pradesh Election Committee (GPEC) meeting, party leaders recommended that new faces and candidates without any criminal background be fielded so as to win back the trust of Goans.

A member of the committee, on condition of anonymity, told this daily that at the meeting, members of the GPEC emphasised that the party should field candidates, who do not have any criminal record. “All the leaders were very clear on this issue that no one with criminal background should be given a ticket to contest the elections,” he said.

When asked if the committee discussed about young and new faces, the member responded that the party has asked the district committees to propose names of as many new and young faces as possible, an indication that the Congress party will keep its promise.

Both the District Congress Committee presidents were special invitees and attended the GPEC meeting held on Friday in the city.

The member further said that the district committees have requested for more time and accordingly the GPEC has extended the timeline for the districts by another week. “The districts have requested for extension of time to submit their proposals for candidates and the committee has accepted their request and given one more week to submit the list of probable candidates,” he said.

Meanwhile, some leaders have requested the party leadership to

delay the declaration of candidates for the elections.

A senior Congressman said, “There are two different schools of thought in the committee as far as the timing of declaration of candidates is concerned. One group wants the names to be declared early so that the candidates will have additional time to work in the constituencies, while the other group sees merit in announcing the names a little later. The second group is also applying the strategy of the ruling coalition and recommended that we should announce the names later.”