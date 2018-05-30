Cong to approach court over CM’s absence from office

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar on Tuesday said that having exhausted the peaceful and democratic ways to protest the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar from his office for more than 100 days, the party will now approach court and the President of the country on the issue.

Speaking to media, Chodankar said that the statement of south Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar that BJP can run the government without the Chief Minister is an example of the party’s arrogance.

“The statement made by BJP MP is unconstitutional. This is a clear sign of arrogance of BJP. It is mockery of the Constitution and the people of Goa,” Chodankar said.

He also alleged that there is mass corruption in many of the government departments and many ministers are involved in it. He went on to add that Congress will expose all corruption cases and other wrongdoings in the near future.

“We will expose the corruption and loot that is going on in the current

government including construction of Zuari and Mandovi bridges, Mopa international airport,” he said. Chodankar said that Congress MLAs and office bearers will keep a close vigilance on the departments concerned where corruption is going on and bring it before the people.

He further charged the government of failing to create employment including for mining dependents and demanded that BJP should provide Rs 4,000 per unemployed youth as unemployment allowance as promised in its election manifesto.