Cong terms Modi visit a damp squib

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Congress party on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a public meeting at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Taleigao, failed to give concrete assurance to revive mining activities in the state.

The opposition party said that Modi came to Goa without doing his homework, claiming that he knew nothing about the ground reality and without studying the issues concerning the people of Goa.

Congress said that Modi should have apologised to the gathering for his failure to resolve the mining crisis in the state that has led to the loss of livelihood of the mining dependants.

“Today he said that he is aware of the mining issue and would resolve it, if this is the case then what was BJP governments at the Centre and in the state doing for the last five years. This is nothing but another jumla,” said party’s chief spokesperson Sunil Kawthankar while addressing a press conference in Panaji.

He further accused the Prime Minister of copying what was assured by Congress national president Rahul Gandhi of establishing a separate department for fisheries if voted to power.

“We knew that Chowkidar chor hai but today we have come to know that he is also a copycat,” he said.

Rubbishing the claims of the Prime Minister that tourism has flourished in the state, Kawthankar advised Modi to take a round on the beaches in the state so as to witness how badly the tourism industry has suffered during the last five years due to the significant drop in the tourist footfalls.