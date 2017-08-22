Cong spreading fake news in last-ditch effort: Babush

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Former MLA and now the leader of Goa Forward Party, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, on Tuesday, claimed that Congress is frustrated since they have already lost ground as regards Panaji by-election and, hence, spreading fake news against him through social media as a last desperate attempt.

Addressing media at the party headquarters, Monserrate said that he has already filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Goa police and Election Commission office regarding the fake news which was being circulated on social media with snapshots of Twitter account of a local cable channel.

The news that read as “Babush appeals citizens not to vote for Parrikar as he was threatened to join Goa Forward” was doing the rounds on social media with logo of a local news channel since Tuesday afternoon. Monserrate clarified that it was fake news and appealed to the voters of Panaji not to go by it as he is supporting Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the by-poll.

Former MLA, Monserrate, who lost last assembly election in Panaji against BJP’s Sidharth Kuncalienkar, further said that he has already given instructions to his supporters and corporators to work for Parrikar, who is a BJP candidate for Panaji by-poll.

“I have already told my supporters in Panaji that if any corporator backed by me works against Parrikar then bring it to my notice,” he added. Babush also reiterated that Congress is not a serious party and that is why he had refused to contest Panaji by-poll on its ticket.