Cong spokesperson’s car damaged at Dabolim

VASCO: Some miscreants damaged the vehicle of Congress spokesperson Sankalp Amonkar while it was parked at his house near Fatima Colony at Alto-Dabolim on late Sunday night.

As per information from Amonkar, some unknown persons broke the rear and side glasses of his Innova car which was parked at his house, on late Sunday night.

He informed that loss could be around Rs 50,000, and added that his family members have filed a complaint with the Vasco police station.

Meanwhile, in another incident, some miscreants damaged rear windshield of a Maruti car which was parked at the MPT Colony on late Sunday night.

The car belongs to Gurudas Salgaonkar who is learnt to be a supporter of Amonkar.

The loss due to the windshield is around Rs 20,000.

In yet another incident, some unknown persons damaged a fast food centre located at Headland-Sada junction on late Sunday night. The owner is yet to file a complaint in this regard.

There have been incidents of damaging nearly five to six cars of the BJP supporters from Mormugao constituency in the last about one and half month.