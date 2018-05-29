Cong seeks resolution of Panaji vendors’ woes

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Days after knowing about the problems faced by vendors at Panaji Municipal market during its outreach programme, a delegation of the Congress party on Monday met the commissioner of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) and its Mayor demanding immediate resolution of the issues.

The Congress delegation led by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar along with party workers of Panaji block who highlighted various issues of vendors including mismanagement of waste disposal, and unhygienic condition of the market complex.

In a memorandum submitted to CCP Commissioner, the Congress said that there was no proper ventilation, and the existing fans were not working, they also pointed out the lack of fire safety in the entire market complex.

They also brought to the notice of the CCP the shabby condition of the staircase, other passages and the pathetic condition of the public toilet in the complex which has been a major inconvenience to the vendors and the public visiting the market.

The delegation was also accompanied by 15-odd vendors from the market who also raised different issues with the CCP.

The Congress delegation demanded the CCP officials to address the issues within the next

15 days.