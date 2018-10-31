Cong seeks Parsekar’s support for party’s Mandrem candidate

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Congress party is hoping to get former BJP MLA and ex-chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar’s support for its candidate during the by-election in Mandrem constituency, which will be held within six months.

According to party sources, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar’s meeting with Parsekar was held recently to explore this possibility.

Senior Congress party leaders categorically said that giving the ticket to Parsekar was not on their agenda at all. However, the party would work towards getting his support irrespective of whether he stays with the BJP or leaves that party.

The shortlisting of the probable candidates for both, Mandrem and Shiroda constituencies is in the process and sources said that senior party leaders Ramakant Khalap and Jitendra Deshprabhu are

among the aspirants for the Mandrem seat.

“Names of senior leaders are emerging and Khalap has indicated to the local leadership that he is interested to contest the bypoll,” the sources said adding that the party is looking for a young and new face to field in Mandrem against Dayanand Sopte, who resigned as MLA and joined BJP recently.

Sources in the party said that during a recent meeting of the Mandrem workers held in Panaji in the presence of All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Goa A Chellakumar and Chodankar, the workers in one voice had demanded that the party give ticket to a Congressman from Mandrem. The workers had also suggested that the party should avoid giving ticket to ‘imported’ individual. However, there was no particular demand for a young or an old face.