Cong seeks opinion poll on casinos

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Clearing the air on the issue of casinos, Congress party on Wednesday said that there should not be any casinos in Goa even as it demanded that the state government take an opinion poll from the people of the state on the issue.

Addressing the media in the Congress House in the city, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro questioned whether Goa should be known as the vice capital and sin city of India.

Reacting to the government’s stand of facilitating the casinos for the revenue it generates, Faleiro said, “If casinos are a necessary evil just because you are getting Rs 200 crore and we have to continue with them, no. If the political parties have not taken a decision then let us take this in the people’s court. I want to have an opinion poll.”

Responding to a question on the unanimity within the party on the issue, he said that the state-level committees of the party have passed resolutions to do away with casinos.

“Pradesh Congress Executive Committee and Pradesh Coordination Committee brought resolutions about removal of casinos not just from Mandovi but from the state of Goa,” he stated.

Stating that even in countries like the USA casinos are anchored in high seas, Faleiro said that even when the casinos were conceptualised in the state they were supposed to be in high seas.

Reacting to the BJP and other political parties accusing the Congress for introducing casinos, he said, “Yes, Congress party was involved. However, all the political parties be it Congress, BJP or the coalition parties of these parties, all have been involved in bringing the casinos in the state.”

Taking a dig at the BJP-led state government, Faleiro further said that the BJP had made tall promises to the people of Goa but it has become a u-turn and betrayal sarkar.

Promising to deliver a better government than the previous Congress governments, he said that the state needs to forget what happened in the past and start afresh on a new slate.

“Goans don’t want a Gujarat model nor Godhra model and neither Delhi model. We want real Goa model which will be good for Goa and which will be good for Goans and take Goa once again on the path of progress, peace and prosperity,” Faleiro stated.