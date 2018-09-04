Cong seeks meeting with Governor on administration in CM’s absence

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Claiming that there has been complete collapse of the state administration in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing treatment in the US, the Congress party on Monday sought an appointment with the Governor Mridula Sinha to discuss the prevailing ‘constitutional crises’ in the state.

“We have sent a mail to Governor urging her for an immediate appointment so that we can apprise her about the current situation and prevail upon her to act as per the mandate of the Constitution of India,” said party spokesperson Ramakant Khalap addressing a press conference in Panaji.

He said that the Chief Minister has been continuously absent from the state on health reasons without handing over the charge to second person in command, besides this there were two other ministers who have been down with serious ailments and are out of station and this is hampering the administration and the government is unable of handle burning issues like ongoing mining crisis, Mhadei water diversion issue, formalin in fish etc.

The lone opposition party alleged that there was complete failure of the constitutional machinery and called upon the Governor to dismiss the BJP-led government.

“Around 80 per cent of the budgetary allocations are handled by Chief Minister, there is no movement of files in the departments the administration and governance have come to a halt. The Governor should dismiss the government,” he appealed.

The Congress demanded that the Governor give an explanation as to how the government was functioning and alleged that the Governor was overlooking the violation of Article 163 of the Constitution of India which mandates that “There shall be a council of Ministers with the Chief Minister as the head to aid and advise the Governor in the exercise of his functions.”

Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik questioned the silence of the Governor and said that she ought to act as per the mandate of the Constitution.

“Governance is a serious affair, the Governor should understand that she holds the supervisory role and she cannot be mum, she is meant to be neutral, impartial and the custodian of the Constitution which we seek to remind her,” he said.

The Congress said that the party representative would meet Governor once the appointment is granted and suggest her to report to the President of India about the prevailing constitutional crisis besides giving other suggestions.