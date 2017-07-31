Cong search for Panaji candidate continues as ex-mayor withdraws

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Congress party has suffered yet another setback with the former city mayor Ashok Naik withdrawing from the list of candidates of the party, pertaining to the by-election in the Panaji constituency.

Naik, addressing a press conference Monday evening said that he has taken the decision after consulting his supporters and well-wishers in the city. “They don’t want me to contest the by-poll as a Congress candidate, while I cannot contest as an Independent candidate because that would not ensure victory for me,” he noted.

The Panaji by-poll will be held on August 23, with the Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar contesting as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in this constituency, for the sixth time. He has 100 per cent victory record in the particular constituency.

Speaking further, Naik said that with the Congress candidature, he would have easily won the election. “Around 4,500 Congress votes and votes from my own supporters, including those in the Bharatiya Janata Party would have seen me sailing through the by-poll,” he added, pointing out, “However, I have decided to go by the wishes of my supporters.”

Naik, who was the first chairperson of the Corporation of the City of Panaji said that he had initially decided to contest the by-election on Congress ticket, as he was sad to see the way important city-related issues such as garbage disposal, beautification of St Inez Nullah and maintenance of city municipal market were being ignored by Parrikar. “When he became the Chief Minister for the first time, he took up lot of developmental works for Panaji city, but no more,” he observed.

“I met the Congress desk in-charge for Goa, Chellakumar and the state president of the party, Shantaram Naik, both of whom treated me very well,” he informed, adding, “However, one does not join a political party in a spur-of-the-moment decision”

When questioned if he was pressurised by the Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party to withdraw from the by-election, Naik replied in negative. He also said that he has already repaid the loan, which his brother had taken from the Goa State Co-operative Bank Ltd, further adding that he had in fact, repaid in excess, by selling his city house.

Surendra Desai, a city advocate had earlier refused to contest against Parrikar in the city by-poll on the Congress ticket.