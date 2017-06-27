Cong MLAs to pledge support to UPA presidential candidate Meira

PANAJI: Congress MLAs will fly to Mumbai on June 30 to meet United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Presidential candidate Meira Kumar where she will seek their support for the Presidential election against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

“All the 16 MLAs from Goa along with the Congress legislators from Maharashtra would be meeting Meira Kumar to support her candidature,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be meeting on Wednesday to choose the candidates for the Panaji and Valpoi by-polls and the names would be then sent to party high command for the final decision.

“As it is almost sure that Atanasio Monserrate will contest in Panaji on Congress ticket, we would be discussing about the probable candidates for Valpoi constituency. Our workers have met me requesting to field Roy Naik, son of MLA Ravi Naik against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in Valpoi as they feel that he can win. We will consider Roy’s name along with other names and then take a final call with consent from party president and all MLAs,” said Leader of Opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that the combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is enough to run the government and spoil attempts of the Congress party to topple the BJP-led coalition government in the state.

“I had discussions with Vijai Sardesai and we all want this Manohar Parrikar-led government to complete the five-year term. Congressmen are idle except my father as he is busy in agricultural activities. He doesn’t depend on politics others are idle and they have decided to keep Luizinho Faleiro and my father out of everything so we never know in Goan politics what can happen. You may find all of us on the same side some day,” said Rane.

He informed that he has asked his Personal Security Officer to withdraw the complaint lodged against two women who had allegedly hurled abuses at him at Hospicio Hospital in Margao on Sunday.