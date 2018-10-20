Cong MLAs huddle to chalk out strategy for by-election

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Congress MLAs and leaders of the party on Friday evening met at the party headquarters in Margao to discuss strategies and the way forward with regard to the two constituencies of Shiroda and Mandrem.

It may be noted that Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte, who were elected from Shiroda and Mandrem constituencies, respectively, on Congress ticket recently deserted the party and joined the BJP. Bypolls in the two constituencies will be held within six months.

Goa Congress in-charge A Chellakumar, who was present at the Friday meeting, said that the party is confident of retaining both the seats. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, which was attended by 13 MLAs of the party except Pratapsingh Rane, who could not make it, as he had to attend a puja, Chellakumar said that strategies were discussed on the next step to be taken, as people were backing the party.

“During our meeting today, we discussed about the future strategies and also decided to come up with good candidates in both the constituencies. We are confident of winning with comfortable margins. Though we have not finalised any names, we have noticed that many people have shown interest to join Congress. We are able to feel the pulse of the people and they are against this defection,” he said.

He said that the meeting was called to discuss how to go about with the modalities for both the constituencies. The party has dissolved the block committees for Shiroda and Mandrem and decided to reconstitute them with new members including sarpanchas and public representatives who have volunteered to join the party. Chellakumar said “we will call them and start a new movement.”

Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar also expressed the party’s confidence to win the by-election in both the constituencies. “Congress had won both seats with a good margin last time, even defeating a former chief minister. The party workers are willing to work just as hard as last time to make sure that both seats remain with us,” he said.

Though the party has not finalised the names of candidates, Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes hinted at least five names for each constituency. Chellakumar said that many such strategy meetings will be held in the course of the next few days.

On Thursday, Chellakumar and GPCC president Girish Chodankar met Jaydeep Shirodkar in Shiroda. Thirteen MLAs and senior leaders of the party were present for the meeting.