Cong leaders stage horse cart ride, slam govt over fuel price hike

PANAJI: Senior Congress leaders including the Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar on Thursday rode a horse cart to the office of the North Goa Collector to protest against the hike in fuel prices.

Briefing media persons outside the collectorate building, Kavlekar said, “Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had on the floor of the state assembly promised that the government would reduce the value-added tax if the price of petrol touches Rs 60 per litre. However, the BJP-led government has failed to fulfill its promise which is causing hardships to the common man.”

“If BJP feels our protest is just for publicity and if our demand is unjust then I challenge them to come out on camera and say the same,” he added.

“Travelling by vehicle is getting expensive day-by-day as BJP is creating a new record in fuel price hike. Due to the anti-people policy of the BJP today petrol is going out of reach of the common man. BJP is compelling people to go back to the olden days and use outdated mode of transport in the modern days,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar.

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat demanded the government to provide relief to the people by bringing the petroleum products under Goods and Services Tax. Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco alleged that petroleum companies have helped BJP in the recently-concluded Karnataka Assembly elections.

“The petroleum companies refrained from hiking the fuel prices while the elections in Karnataka was being held, however, with the elections ending the prices have been hiked substantially,” said Lourenco.

The Congressmen staged the protest march from the party office to North Collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the additional collector demanding immediate rollback of fuel prices so as to give respite to the people.