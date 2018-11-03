Cong leader demands CBI probe into Assam killings

PTI

GUWAHATI

Veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Friday demanded a CBI enquiry into the killing of five persons by unidentified gunmen at Dhola in Tinsukia district.

Addressing a press conference here, the former chief minister said the Assam government has totally failed on the law and order front and a fear psychosis has gripped the entire state.

There is doubt over the state government’s capability to nab the culprits, he said. “We demand a CBI enquiry into the incident. We doubt whether the government will be able to nab the culprits,” he said.

“Who is responsible for it? Is it the ULFA(I) or somebody else?” he asked. Condemning Thursday’s incident strongly, Gogoi demanded that the perpetrators should be apprehended and brought to book without any delay.

“The current government is equally to be blamed for what happened. It has failed to protect the lives of innocent people and this clearly points to the failure of law and order. People of Assam are living in fear and anxiety,” he added.

Stating that the home department failed to discharge its duties, Gogoi said the incident is a result of failure of the central and state intelligence services.

“So we doubt how successful the government will be. Even the local MLA of Sadiya constituency Bolin Chetia has admitted today that the police have failed. The police is under the chief minister, who is also in charge of the home department,” he said.

“We want to know if there were any intelligence inputs. If yes, was the government informed and what actions were taken to prevent such an incident?” he questioned.

Gogoi also blamed the state government for not taking action against people, who have, in recent times, made provocative statements in the public.