Cong kicks off Janajagruti padyatra from Patradevi

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Janajagruti padyatra of the Congress party on Tuesday kicked off from Patradevi in North Goa in the presence of eminent party leaders. The fourteen-day rally is expected to cover 266 kms and 34 constituencies.

Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Luizinho Faleiro, Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane, Dr A Chella Kumar, general secretary and Goa desk in-charge, former chief minister Digambar Kamat, Francisco Sardinha, Sangita Parab, Babu Ajgaonkar, Jitendra Deshprabhu and other Congress leaders started the yatra by garlanding the Martyrs Memorial at the Goa border at Patradevi in the presence of over 350 people. The yatra proceeded from Patradevi to Keri via Arambol and then culminated at Mandrem to inaugurate an office.

GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro appealed people to participate in the yatra to support Congress to bring it back to power. He said that cashless business decision for Goa is insensitive and not possible to implement.

AICC secretary Girish Chodankar said, “U-turns by the BJP-led government on RP-2021, casinos, jobs, unemployment allowance and their sins of commission and omission will be exposed.”

Congress leaders said that the padyatra will take a break on December 3, resume on December 4 and continue till December 12, culminating in a public meeting at Margao.