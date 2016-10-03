Cong: govt should reject move to nationalise 6 state rivers

PANAJI: The Congress party, on Monday, demanded that the Goa government should reject the central government’s move to nationalise six state rivers as “the decision is anti-Goan.”

The party threatened to mobilise a state-wide movement over the nationalisation of the rivers, similar to the movements which had taken place during the Opinion Poll and official language issue.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro said that the state government’s approval of the decision taken by the Ministry of Shipping to nationalise the six rivers of the state is contempt of the Legislative Assembly as the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had stated that all the stakeholders would be taken into confidence before taking any decision.

He said, “This is a very fearful decision for the Goans. The people of the state have not got an opportunity to study and understand the issue. For the Congress party, the decision of nationalisation of six rivers of Goa is draconian with sinister motive and is designed by the central government to take away the rivers of Goa.”

Stating that the rivers are regarded as sacred and worshipped, Faleiro said, “For centuries our forefathers have protected, preserved and handed them over to us. We have borrowed them from our ancestors. We don’t own them and we have to give them to our future generations for posterity.”

He further said that the unilateral decision of the governments to take away the rivers is not welcome.

“My appeal to this government is to reject this proposal of nationalising six rivers, which are sacred to us, lock stock and barrel as the decision is anti-Goan and not in the interest of the Goa,” he added.

Faleiro threatened that if the state government does not respond to the call and reject the central government’s move then the party will take the issue to the people and mobilize a movement against the government.

Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane said that in the event of the Goan rivers being nationalised, the central government at its own behest and out of political exigencies may divert the Mandovi waters to Karnataka.

“Government has acted in a manner neglecting the small people. What will be the fate of the poor fishermen? In a democracy we need to be transparent and inform about the good and the evil. The Assembly forum is there for them to inform the state,” he added.