Cong: Goans forced to consume imported fish to benefit mafia

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar alleged that the government was forcing Goans to consume imported fish only to benefit the fish mafia despite the fact that the FDA was not fully prepared to conduct checks on the fish.

Speaking to this daily in Margao, after observing the 76th anniversary of Kranti Diwas at a Davorlim school, along with Seva Dal members, Chodankar said “We had demanded a ban on imported fish because we knew that the FDA would not be able to conduct checks on dozens of fish trucks that come daily into Goa. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was also on record that the FDA was not fully equipped to check the fish daily. We, therefore, demanded ban on import of fish from other states. Goans are forced to eat such fish only to benefit the fish mafia.”

GPCC president further said that the people of Goa have seen how the FDA conducts the tests on fish at Goa borders and, therefore, the Congress party is still in doubt whether the fish that is allowed into Goa is safe to consume or not. “We cannot ask the people to eat contaminated fish,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Kranti Diwas, Chodankar said that this day is important because on this day the Quit India Movement started and then the Congress party leaders worked in tandem to achieve it.

“Congress party leaders then respected the opposition while fighting for the cause. Today what we see is that there is no respect for the opposition,” he

stated.

The leader of opposition and Quepem MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar demanded that the FDA should check the fish at all the points and not only at Goa borders. “The formalin issue has frightened the people. The FDA will have to put the formalin controversy to rest to restore the faith of people in it,” he said.

Commenting on the Kranti Diwas, Kavlekar said that the time has come to say BJP ‘hatao’, the way the movement was initiated to drive British rulers out of India.