Cong-GFP stalemate over seat adjustment continues

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The stalemate over seat adjustment between the Congress party and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) remained unresolved on Friday, with Congress threatening to have its candidate in Fatorda constituency, if the GFP does not withdraw its candidate from Velim.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Goa desk in-charge Digvijay Singh and AICC general secretary Dr A Chella Kumar held a closed-door meeting with senior state Congress leaders at the party’s Margao office to try and resolve the seat-adjustment issue.

Although Congress leaders said that the meet was held to decide on election strategies of the party, sources informed this daily that most of the time was spent in discussing about the seat adjustment. Though Singh refused to talk to media after the meeting, it is understood that the meeting arrived at a decision to honour the decision of the party high command.

Sources said that the state Congress leaders were of the strong opinion that if the GFP does not withdraw its candidate from Velim and Siolim, then Congress will also allow its candidate to contest the Fatorda seat.

“We held discussion on election strategies as per the high command decision. Goa Forward and Congress have no alliance but had an understanding on a few seats. It was said Congress will not contest the Fatorda seat and the Goa Forward should not contest Velim. But this is not happening. This must have reached the high command and a decision may have been taken to contest the Fatorda seat. There is still time for the Goa Forward Party to think and honour their word,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro. He said that he has issued a letter to the party’s Fatorda candidate Jose D’Silva only as per the decision of the high command and that it was not his personal decision.

On the other hand, Goa Forward Party leader and candidate for the Fatorda constituency, Vijai Sardesai said that he was not aware of any important meeting being held by Congress leaders in Margao.

“It seems that the Congress is backstabbing Goa Forward Party. If the seat-sharing fails, we do not have any problem, as our campaign is on and we are ready for the election. People know me and the work I have done in Fatorda. It is strange that the Congress comes with a new proposal every day. History is only repeating itself. It seems Congress has not learnt a lesson,” Sardesai said.