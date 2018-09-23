Cong focusing on interests of Goans: Chellakumar

NT NETWORK

Taking up the issue of formalin in fish, Congress on Saturday said that the party was shifting its focus from trying to form government in the state to the interests of the people.

Speaking to media persons at the SGPDA market on Saturday, Congress Goa in-charge Dr A Chellakumar said that formalin in fish is an issue that concerns the majority of Goans but that the government was too busy and not addressing their concern.

“This is a matter that concerns 80 per cent of Goa. Fish available here is formalin-laced and it is a serious issue. There is a government that illegally grabbed and hijacked power from Congress and has since compromised on many issues. No one is taking responsibility to look after the life of the people of Goa. So Congress has decided that instead of putting focus on forming a government, it is better to safeguard the interests of people first and then think of forming government,” he said.

Stating that the rising number of cancer cases in the state was alarming, Chellakumar requested the government to listen to people’s grievances. “In the last six months, none of the ministers has been listening to the concerns of the people but have only been interested in horse-trading and obtaining more power. We are requesting the government and we are ready to support them but they should listen to the grievances of the people. Why is the government protecting one individual forsaking the lives of lakhs of Goans,” he said.

Chellakumar said that the Congress party members would be meeting Fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar demanding an all-party meeting including members of the civil society and NGOs to resolve the formalin in fish issue.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Shanti Avedna Ashram at Loutolim where free service is provided to cancer patients, Chellakumar said, “If the government is serious, it should convene an all-party meeting. NGO members and civil society members should also be taken on board to resolve the issue. We have taken an appointment with the Fisheries Minister in this regard. We are playing the role of an Opposition by alerting the people.”

Criticising Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chellakumar said, “Vishwajit should explain to the people of Goa whether he is reading the letter written by him or somebody else. He has been a confused person. Congress party will take up the issue seriously,” he said in response to Vishwajit’s statement that Congress was creating panic among the people of Goa on fish issue.

Chellakumar said that if the Congress party gets an opportunity to form government in the state, it will not compromise on the interests of the people of Goa. “We are very clear, whoever surrenders the interests of the people of Goa will not be taken into cabinet,” he said without elaborating further. When media posed a question as to whether any legislator or any regional political party leader has contacted the Congress party, he said ‘no comments.’ He, however, said that they will keep reminding the Governor about the letter addressed to her placing the demands of the party on the lack of proper administration in the state.