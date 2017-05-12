Cong files petition in HC seeking Vishwajit’s disqualification

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Congress party on Friday filed a petition before the High Court of Bombay at Goa seeking disqualification of Health Minister and former Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane for having defied the party Whip during the vote of confidence of the government led by Manohar Parrikar on March 16, 2017.

The petition filed by 15 of the 16 Congress legislators before the High Court has also pleaded that an interim relief be granted to the petitioners to restrain Rane from contesting the ensuing by-election from Valpoi assembly constituency.

It may be recalled that Rane was elected from the Valpoi constituency on a Congress ticket, but the party failing to form government despite emerging the single largest party prompted him to defy the Whip on the day of the vote of confidence wherein he signed the party Whip in the state assembly. After that, he took the oath as an MLA and later without intimating his party leaders, walked out of the assembly and resigned from the Congress party.

“We have requested the court to admit our petition and grant us interim relief by restraining Vishwajit Rane from contesting by-election and we will be happy if the judgment comes before the announcement of bypolls,” said Ramakant Khalap, chairman of legal cell of the Congress party.

He said that the purpose of anti-defection law is very important, as no elected member of the House be permitted to hold any legislative assembly to ransom by changing sides for a particular intention.

“The judgment of this case will be historic. It will explain and spell out the meaning of defection as contained in schedule (10) of the Constitution of India and Article 191 of the Constitution of India,” he said.

Khalap claimed that Rane cannot even contest the by-election, as he is not eligible to file nomination and hence he cannot come back to the same House as he will have to wait for five years or till the House is earlier dissolved and a new house is later on constituted; that stage he can come back.

Khalap further said that the entire episode of defying the party Whip was a conspiracy by Rane, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and the BJP.

He said that only one petition has been filed wherein AICC General Secretary A Chellakumar, GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro, CLP leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar and all the Congress MLAs excluding Pratapsing Rane all co-petitioners. He said that the next hearing is scheduled on May 16.