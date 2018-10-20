Cong dissolves Mandrem, Shiroda block committees

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Following the resignation of Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar as the MLAs of Mandrem and Shiroda, respectively, the Congress party on Friday dissolved the block committees of both the constituencies with immediate effect.

Congress spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar said that both blocks will be reconstituted after consulting party office bearers from both the constituencies.

He said that the Congress workers from Mandrem will meet Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar on Saturday at the party office in Panaji.

The Opposition party is currently on the job to reconstitute the Shiroda and Mandrem blocks and simultaneously shortlist probable candidates for the bypolls, which will be held in the two constituencies in the next six months.

Zilla panchayat member from Shiroda constituency Jaideep Shirodkar has emerged as a probable candidate; he is likely to join the Congress party. However, no name has emerged from the Mandrem constituency as yet.