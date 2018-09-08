Cong demands Parrikar’s medical fitness certificate

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Congress party on Friday urged Governor Mridula Sinha to get the medical fitness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar assessed by a medical board and let him continue only after the assessment was done.

A Congress delegation, which called on the Governor, also urged her to ensure that any other minister is given the charge of running the state affairs in case Parrikar fails to get medical fitness certificate.

The delegation, which included nine MLAs demanded Governor’s intervention on the issue of the alleged dysfunctional state administration and discussed the prevailing ‘constitutional crisis.’

“We have urged the Governor to assess whether Chief Minister is fit enough to take the burden of the state administration on his shoulders. There has to be medical certificate

provided before he joins the work again,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar while interacting with media at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula.

The lone opposition party also reiterated to the Governor that they were ready to prove the majority on the floor of the House.

“We apprised her to use the constitutional power, we told her that we have the capacity to prove majority in the House if given an opportunity…The numbers are proven in the Assembly and we will succeed in doing so, as we are the single largest party,” he said.

The Congress demanded that factual report of Parrikar’s health be put in the public domain, as the expenses incurred during his visits to the US for treatment were exchequer’s money. “It cannot be believed that the state is being burdened with hefty bills for mere treatment of indigestion. Does the government desire to claim that its reputed Goa Medical College is unfit to treat a case of indigestion,” Chodankar questioned.

He blamed the BJP leader and the Governor for the current situation that has emerged due to the Chief Minister, who has been frequently absent, and also other two ministers in the cabinet, on health grounds.

“If Chief Minister is absent then the responsibility goes to the next senior cabinet colleague but this is not the case in Goa. People have been kept in the dark about the health condition of Parrikar,” said All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Goa desk Chella Kumar, who was also a part of the delegation.

Congress Legislature Party leader Chandrakant Kavlekar informed the Governor that despite repeated assurances from the government the development work has remained on paper and practically there were no development works taken up in the constituencies of the Congress MLAs.

“We are already witnessing the adverse effect on the state due to the way administration is functioning in the absence of the ministers. Hence, we urged her to intervene in the matter, as there are burning issues which need to be resolved at the earliest,” Margao MLA Digambar Kamat said.

Ponda MLA Ravi Naik pointed out to the Governor as to how locals were suffering due to bad roads, irregular water supply and electricity and closure of mining in the state.